SoNA 2020: Minority’s Walk Out Very Disrespectful – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister and Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayerebi constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said the minority’s decisiont to walkout in parliament duriing President Akufo-Addo’s SoNA presentation yesterday was a disrespectful.

According to him, they must have realized the shameful act and will want to justify their unjustifiable act.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s 6PM News bulletin, he explained that the minority as a sign of democracy should have respected their constituents who voted for them.

“They have not only disrespected Parliament and the President, they have also disrespected the people who voted for them and on whose mandate they sit in parliament,” he said.

Asked whether they will be able to take part in the debate on the floor of parliament on the SoNA after their boycott, he disclosed that how will they able to take part in the discussion after they have left the chamber and did not listen to the president.

“Look, they are even confused and feeling ashamed for their dastardly act,” he added.

The Minority in Parliament on Thursday dramatically boycotted this year's State of The Nation Address [SONA] without giving any 'tangible' reason.

The Minority organized a press conference addressed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu in Parliament to explain their action.

According to them since becoming President of our republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conducted the affairs of state with the kind of “tyranny, despotism and authoritarianism” that frightens many objective observers.

“We have in the face of extreme provocation exercised restraint and urged the President to depart from his perilous path that puts the democracy of our country at great risk.

“Sadly, matters are totally out of control. The democracy we all toiled and sacrificed to establish is now threatened by the highhandedness of President Akufo-Addo. The man who in opposition styled himself as a champion democrat has turned out to be a nightmare and an existential threat to our fledgling democracy,” a portion of their statement stated.

–peacefmonline