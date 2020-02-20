SONA 2020: Mahama Instigated The Boycott — Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Listen to article

The Director of Communications of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Buaben Asamoa has taken on the Minority in Parliament for boycotting the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, February 20.

He further accused the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama of instigating the boycott.

He said the issue of the voters’ register which formed one of the basis for the minority’s boycott is not an issue they should still be contesting.

“Only the NDC is insisting on this old register. 64% of Ghanaians say they want a new register. The EC has demonstrated that it is practically impossible to go back to the new register… [Everybody supports the EC] except for the NDC who insist and then you come to Parliament, you are advised by John Mahama to abandon parliamentary proceedings and the entire group follow John Mahama’s advice and leave? What kind of leadership is the NDC faithful suffering? This is probably the worst collective leadership of the NDC I have ever seen,” he said.

‘NDC’s absence gave us a serene atmosphere’

“I think their absence enhanced the atmosphere in the room because it wasn’t unruly, it was serene, and it was beautiful,” he added.

Our past parliamentary boycott had legal basis

When confronted with the fact that the NPP boycotted parliamentary proceedings during the erstwhile NDC government, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said that action had legal basis.

---citinewsroom