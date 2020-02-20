NPP Primaries: Tema West MP Confident Of Retaining Seat

The Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah says he is confident delegates will retain him come April 25.

According to him, his unprecedented good works he has done after taking over office can be compared to none.

Addressing the media after filing his nomination forms, the sitting MP said, "I have done alot for my Constituency. My good works will speak for me."

He further added that under his watch he has ensured that the school feeding programme for school children has been improved.

Hon. Ahenkorah also revealed that since football is one of the most loved in Tema, he is seeing to the construction of some AstroTurfs in some communities.

He assured the two contenders that whether he win or lose, he will liase with them to ensure more developments hits the Constituency.

The MP also sent a strong warning to his followers to refrain from violent activities against his opponents before, during and after the elections.

"I want to send this strong warning to my followers. Elections has two outcomes. One losing does not mean, he or she is out. It is better to walk away when you see trouble approaching than to engage in an unnecessary fight," he stated.

Hon. Ahenkorah stressed that although there are unfinished projects, he is hopeful, he will be given 4 more years to complete when he has started.

Speaking on the vehicles distributed to drivers, Hon Ahenkorah promises to distribute more vehicles to unemployed youth on work and pay basis.

"I will be giving more vehicles out to another driver to use as work and pay," he emphasised.