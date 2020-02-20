NPP Primaries: Fuseini Issah Files To Retain Okaikwei North Seat

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North constituency, Fuseini Issah has submitted his nomination forms to contest in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries slated for April 25.

Speaking shortly after the filing, Mr. Issah who is seeking a second term promised to abide by the dictates of the party to make the contest peaceful.

“Two weeks ago, some officials picked up the nomination forms for me. Today, we have completed filling and so we came to submit it. I have successfully filed the nomination so I will start campaigning immediately after the vetting process. As I promised, I will conduct myself in line with the party laws. This is not the first time I am contesting, it is my third time. I am a veteran who will not do anything to destroy the party.”

The NPP will organise its parliamentary and presidential primaries on April 25, 2020.

The party opened nominations on January 20, 2020, and will close the process on Thursday, February 20.

But a day to the closure of nominations for the NPP's parliamentary primaries, some aspirants are still facing challenges in getting access to the forms.

Some of the aspirants have complained that efforts to pick up nomination forms at the constituency and regional levels have been futile.

For instance, in the Suame constituency, a legal practitioner, John Darko who wants to unseat the incumbent MP and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who has been in Parliament since 1996, has been unsuccessful in picking the forms.

He subsequently petitioned the party's National Secretariat.

On the same day, the Party will also be holding its Presidential Primaries.

The party has already held primaries for constituencies that do not have sitting Members of Parliament.

The party pegged filing fees for its upcoming parliamentary primaries at GHS20,000 and an additional GHS2,000 for picking of forms.

The leadership of the party is also charging all aspiring parliamentary candidates other than the sitting Members of Parliament a “Party Development Fee of GH¢30,000.”

---citinewsroom