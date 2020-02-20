Nandom: St. Anne’s Vocational School Benefits From Upgrading And Modernization Of TVET System

Construction works have commenced at the premises of St. Anne’s Vocational Training School in the Nandom Municipality of the Upper West Region.

St. Anne’s Vocational School is one of 34 National Vocational Technical Institutes NVTI Center’s benefitting from the refurbishment of existing infrastructure and construction of new structures nationwide by the government. The contract for the project is GH¢2.8million.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nandom Municipal Assembly Thaddeus Arkum Aasoglenang, who performed the sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of work said it is the intention of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu Addo to improve upon skills development through technical and vocational training for job creation. “We shall be able to transform Ghana’s economy and reduce unemployment when we pay attention to technical and vocational training especially the youth” he added.

The Municipal Chief Executive said the scope of work for the project includes the construction of a new single-story administration block, a 200-bed capacity 2-unit story dormitory block, a 1-unit classroom block, a 2-unit workshop and the refurbishment of the old structures. Mr. Aasoglenang said when the project is completed; St. Anne’s will be among the Vocational Institutions of choice in the country. He called on the youth to invest interest in skill training and vocational skills.

A representative of the Consultant to the project, Mr. John Zagle said preparations are far advanced for the commencement of the project. He said the construction site has been cleared for construction commence. Mr. Zagle said his firm will ensure that the outcome of the project meets the specifications as contained in the designs.

A representative of the Nandom Traditional Council, Naa Domepeeh Gyereh III (KO Naa) said the Traditional Council is grateful to the government for the monumental project it is bringing to the institution. He urged the school authority and students to ensure the project is put to good use when it is completed.