Curse NDC For Deceiving You With Green Book--New Juaben NPP Chair

The New Juaben North Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang has urged the people in the Volta Region to curse the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to do infrastructure projects in the region during their administration.

Former President Mahama while on the campaign trail in 2016 said, he honoured his word by constructing roads and embarking on other developmental projects as promised earlier.

The President then, further revealed that his government had constructed about 120 schools under the free SHS programme.

Volta Region has voted about 90 percent for the NDC in every general election since 1992, for which reason the region was expected to really benefit from those infrastructure projects.

But according to Mr. Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, the unprecedented infrastructural development the NDC boasted in the Volta region can only be found only in the campaign brochure, the Green Book hence the people in the Region must curse them(NDC) for deceiving them.

“The People in the Volta Region must curse the NDC for failing to do the infrastructure projects they outlined in their green book….they’ve been deceived so they should disown them(NDC)”.He said

The NPP stalwart who was speaking in an interview with Kwabena Owusu—host of “The Hard Ball” on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM assured that:

“We will fix roads, not with words and pictures like in the NDC’s Green Book.we have secured funds to construct a number of projects in the Volta Region as compared to the NDC...Nana Addo is a listening President and has promised to make the Volta region the best when it comes to infrastructural developments".

