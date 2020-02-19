Allotey Jacobs Celebrates Bawumia Over Massive Digitization

Former Central Regional Chairman of the largest opposition NDC and Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has said Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia initiative to digitize state institutions has yield results.

Allotey Jacobs disclosed that some state institutions that were migrated to digital platforms are recording improvements in revenue collection.

“We cannot build a fair and equitable society that runs on the engines of bribes, Goro Boys and land guards.We must always support the idea to digitize every sector because all over the world that is what is going on and we need to work hard to match them,” Bernard Allotey Jacobs told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on 'Pae Mu Ka' on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

According to him,the government's recent policy of digitizing the economy, which is spearheaded by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would enhance the competitiveness of the Ghanaian economy.

The Ports, Lands Commission, Ministry of Tourism and the Passport Office are a few state agencies that have migrated to digital platforms to enhance efficiency.

He is tasking the government to remove unnecessary procedures that allow stealing in public service.

According to him, digitization would allow the tax net to be expanded thereby enhancing revenue collection by government, leading to less borrowing and debt servicing.

----KingdomfmOnline