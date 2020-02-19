ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.02.2020 General News

GHOne TV Back On Air After Sit Down Strike By Workers

By News Desk
GHOne TV Back On Air After Sit Down Strike By Workers
Listen to article

GHOne television has resumed regular programming with the Morning Show GH Today currently underway.

It comes on the back of reports of staff impasse with management over some grievances regarding salaries arrears.

Starrfm.com.gh sources say management has met the staff over their concerns and resolutions are being discussed at the highest level of the company.

The Accra-based GHone TV has won several awards through its reporters since the EIB Network purchased and transformed it from an entertainment brand to a mixture of news, current affairs and entertainment station.

---Starrfm.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Galamsey Fight A Sham For NPP Elements To Take Over, Enrich ...
3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Describes Mahama As Double Standard Politician
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line