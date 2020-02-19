GHOne TV Back On Air After Sit Down Strike By Workers

Listen to article

GHOne television has resumed regular programming with the Morning Show GH Today currently underway.

It comes on the back of reports of staff impasse with management over some grievances regarding salaries arrears.

Starrfm.com.gh sources say management has met the staff over their concerns and resolutions are being discussed at the highest level of the company.

The Accra-based GHone TV has won several awards through its reporters since the EIB Network purchased and transformed it from an entertainment brand to a mixture of news, current affairs and entertainment station.

---Starrfm.com