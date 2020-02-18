Anthony Nukpenu Slams Akufo-Addo For Failing To Tackle Galamsey

The Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the opposition NDC, Anthony Nukpenu has chided President Akufo-Addo for losing the fight against illegal mining also known as galamsey.

According to him, the razzmatazz around the campaign was a ploy by the Nana Addo-led government to get party bigwigs into the mining space to fund the party.

“The fact that President Akufo Addo’s fight against galamsey has failed is no longer in dispute. The spectacular failure, of the supposedly anti galamsey fight, underscores what we all know to be the truth that President Akufo-Addo’s policies and offerings most at times are instituted of self-aggrandizement and an avenue for crocked members of his party and government to line their pockets through corrupt means."

Anthony Nukpenu told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

He stated that President Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians after promising them in 2016 that he would clamp down on illegal mining and regularise small scale mining and make way for more employment in that sector.”

Anthony Nukpenu indicated that all signs point to all directions that the president has failed to clamp down on illegal mining.

According to him, the people involved in this illegal activity have backing from the political powers of society so "we won’t win the fight against galamsey."

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) also recently described the government’s fight against galamsey as a failure.