The Optical Society Of UENR (OSU) Marks International Day Of Women And Girls

The Optical Society of UENR (OSU) in collaboration with the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH) B/A Chapter and Computer Science and Information Technology Student Association (CSITSA) UENR, celebrated the International Day of Women and Girls in Science with the girls of Notre Dame SHS, Fiapre –Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The theme for the 2020 celebration was “Investment in Women and Girls in Science for Inclusive Green Growth.” The event is celebrated every year on 11th February.

The Day focuses on the reality that science and gender equality are both vital for the achievement of internationally agreed development goals, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. However, long-standing biases and gender stereotypes are scaring girls and women away from science-related fields.

According to data from the UN Scientific Education and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), fewer than 30% of researchers worldwide are women, and approximately 30% of all female students select STEM-related fields in higher education. Globally, female students’ enrollment is particularly low in ICT (3%), natural science, mathematics and statistics (5%), and engineering, manufacturing and construction (8%).

In his introductory remarks, the Assistant headmaster of the school Mr. Augustine Akidam said, in order to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls, and further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, the women and girls in science, must be given special attention by the appropriate stakeholders.

The Chairman for the occasion, Prof. Adebayo Felix Adekoya emphasized on the need and the fact that, in an ever-changing, increasingly complex world, it is more important than ever that our nation's women are prepared to be able to bring knowledge and skills to solve problems, make sense of information, and know-how to gather and evaluate evidence to make decisions.

These are the kinds of skills that students develop in science, technology, engineering, and math. If we want a nation where our future leaders, neighbours, and workers have the ability to understand and solve some of the complex challenges of today and tomorrow, and to meet the demands of the dynamic and evolving workforce, building students' skills, content knowledge, and access to STEM fields is essential. We must also make sure that no matter where girls are, they must have access to quality learning environments.

The President of OSU and the Bono/Ahafo regional Chairman of IIPGH in his delivery said, in the modern science evolution theories, complex communication technologies such as smart systems, internet-of-things, 5G, and optical network infrastructure make it convenient for the human and machine interactions.

Science and mathematics play a critical role in engineering designs and technological advancement such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics. Girls in science have to be encouraged to accept the challenge ahead in order to develop themselves with the necessary scientific discipline to make themselves relevant in the technological and the world of digital transformation.

In addition, Mr. Owusu said the gap remains broad and persistent in science, technology, engineering and math fields at graduate, postgraduate, doctorate levels as well as professional scientists, engineers, and mathematicians, teachers, researchers and inventors for women and girls in science. He stated that ‘Throughout my education, from primary through first and second degree and Ph.D. level, the number of girls kept reducing from tens to ones and to none at the Ph.D. level.

In her speech, Mrs. Vivian Akoto-Adjepong emphasized the urgent need to create and foster an ecosystem that nourishes the interest, talent and intellectual capital of girls and women in STEM education. She suggested the empowerment of women training and regular career guidance workshops for girls in science to adequately prepare them to address the imbalance in girls' STEM education barriers and gaps.

Mastura Saana Tahiru (Ms), a third-year computer science student in her delivery said if the girls are determined with strong-mindedness and are focused on their studies, then they can make a difference in society.

She stresses on the need for the government to support the girls to help shape and clearly define their career path in science education. When the going gets tough, the determined girls in science are not moved but they remain resolute, firm and then push a little harder.

Mr. Elvis Agyepong, the secretary of IIPGH Bono/Ahafo regional chapter, who was the moderator for the event said, IIPGH has initiated a Coding for Kids project in Ghana to augment the UN’s effort to bring technology to the girl child.

The programme trains students to use computers to develop their own applications, websites, etc. Lots of girls have been actively involved in this training. Currently, the Coding for Kids program is running at the various training centers in Accra, Tema, Takoradi, Tarkwa, and Sunyani.

Finally, we want to encourage all women and girls to take their science education seriously. The evolution of technology largely depends on the applications scientific principle. About 850 students were present at the event which lasted for 1 hour 30 minutes.