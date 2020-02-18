NPP Primaries: Blue Boy, Close Contender Of Incumbent Weija-Gbawe MP Picks Form At Last

Listen to article

A Parliamentary hopeful of the NPP Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Hon. Patrick Kwabena Ampong-Baidoo aka Blueboy, who is seen as a big threat to incumbent Member of Parliament for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, picked his nomination forms yesterday Monday, February 17th, 2020 at the Greater Accra Regional Office of the NPP at Pick Farm.

This comes after several attempts to pick the forms at the Constituency level failed due to some glaring mafia being played by the constituency executives.

Even in the face of this new development, other schemes are being hatched by the constituency executives to disqualify Blue Boy at all cost.

In a remark after picking the forms, Blue Boy stated that all is now set for him to prepare for the vetting and the primaries itself on 25th April.

I want to draw attention to the scriptures particularly, Revelation 18:17, which says and I quote..."In one hour such great wealth has been brought to ruin!’ “Every sea captain, and all who travel by ship, the sailors, and all who earn their living from the sea, will stand far off. God has given me my forms today. Praise be to his name and all members on this platform who wished for this. The Battle Still Remains The Lords."

He also urged his supporters to remain calm and follow the due process involved for the primaries.

It would be recalled that Hon. Patrick Kwabena Ampong Baidoo met a locked up office on Friday, January 31st, 2020 when he attempted to pick his nomination form.

At their arrival at 11:50 am, the NPP Weija Gbawe Constituency Office was locked up with all constituency executives absent from the office.