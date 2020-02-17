Gonjaland UK holds Annual General Meeting to deliberate on the dev’t of the Savannah Region

Gonjaland UK and Ireland held their Annual General Meeting on 15th February, 2020 in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom to deliberate on the progress of the Union.

It is a group of people from the Savannah Region of Ghana, formerly part of Northern Region who reside in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The president of the group Mr Gamel Mahama in his opening address described the group as one of the oldest Ghanaian community groups in the UK.

As a charitable and welfare group, members were thanked for their support towards completed projects over the years.

The most recent project according to the President of the Association was a donation of 40 dual desks in November, 2019 to two primary schools in Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region. Members were reminded that, the new region is a great opportunity to collaborate and support developmental projects in the young region.

“It is important to help the community in all sectors such as Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Tourism and more.

The region is endowed with a lot of natural and human resources which if harnessed rightly would create job opportunities for Gonjalanders and Ghanaians in general.

The chief of the Gonjaland community in UK, Chief Malik Dramani Mahama presented the message of the King of Gonjas, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa 1.

In his address, the Yagbonwura appreciated the continuous support of GLUK to communities in the Savannah Region. He appealed to the group to remain united and educate diasporian Gonjaland children about traditions and culture through cultural events. He prayed for God’s protection and success for his kinsmen.

Elizabeth Amoaa founder of Speciallady Awareness shared her operational experience of managing her charitable organisation. She acknowledged there are challenges. However, with fortitude and diligence the outcomes are unimaginable, far reaching and rewarding. Henceforth, she advised that, a large and established group like GLUK could do more with proper organisation.

Also, Rashid Seidu Co-founder and former Vice Chairman of Medway Ghanaian Association added his recommendations of improving communications and development of GLUK.

The Chairman for the AGM, Mr Awudu Sannie in his closing remarks thanked all the members who defied the challenges of the stormy weather to attend the meeting. He appealed for unity and reminded members to be selfless, citing President Kennedy “Ask not what your country can do for you-ask what your can do for your country”.

Savannah Region and Ghana needs diasporian input in its development effort and imperative upon Gonjalanders to seek partners to support Governmental and NGO efforts.