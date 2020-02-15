Wa GES Director Has Died 3days After Taking Over From Interdicted Boss

Listen to article

The Wa Municipal Director of Education, Madam Theresa Ninnang Sung-Aabu who was to take over from the interdicted Upper West Regional Director of Education, Mr Duncan Nsor, 55, has passed away three days after receiving the news.

She died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Friday [February 14, 2020] morning after a short illness, reports Graphic Online’s reporter in Wa, Emmanuel Modey.

The letter interdicting Mr Nsor and asking him to hand over and which was signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa got Madam Sung-Aabu on Wednesday February 12, 2020.

The death of Madam Sung-Aabu took Wa by storm as many people expressed surprise over the news although she has not been well for sometime now.

She was the wife of the former Upper West Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress political party, Mr Matthew Aabu-Sung, a businessman based in Wa.

Also he is said to be involved in bribery in the appointment of some heads of some second-cycle institutions in the Upper West region.

Mr Nsor is also alleged to have deducted money from some allowances meant for teachers in the region.

He took over the position following the retirement of Mr Evans Kpebah on June 3, 2019.

Until his appointment as the Upper West Regional Director, he was the Pusiga District Director of Education.

graphic.com.gh