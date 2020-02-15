Nima Police Detains 7 Chinese Nationals With 4 Currently Sick

The Nima Police have detained some 7 Chinese nationals with 4 out of them fallen ill according to information gathered.

The Chinese, who were 9 in all, were arrested on Wednesday for 'NO WORK AND RESIDENT PERMIT' by one Operation Vanguard Leader who only gave his name as 'Nana Yaw' in the Central Region on Wednesday.

They have also further been refused bail. The detainees are believed to be workers of Crisel Mining Company, a legally registered mining company in good standing.

As at Valentine's Day Friday 14th February 2020, the Nima Police had released two out of the suspects but the 7 others are still under detention.

All efforts by their Chinese translator to secure bail for them as at Friday night proved futile with the Nima police breaking the normal 48-hour detention laws.

More details coming up