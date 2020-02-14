Karpowership Ghana Donates To Children At The Achimota Hospital On Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s day is a day seasoned with love; a chance to show love to others and let them know how much they are appreciated.

Karpowership Ghana as part of its efforts to celebrate the day has extended love to the children’s ward at the Achimota hospital.

The company gave food items, stationery, toys and disinfectants to the hospital. Since the day is also marked as a chocolate day in Ghana, staff of the company who spent time with the children at the hospital also distributed made in Ghana chocolates as treats to the children.

The Corporate Communications Specialist at Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye said the purpose of the gesture was to extend love to the children at the hospital.

“At Karpowership we are filled with joy when we are able to impact the lives of people. As today is marked or seasoned with love we decided to lighten the hearts of children at the hospital today," she stated.

The Administrator of the Achimota Fredrick Ayipaala Adjei expressing his excitement said the items will put smiles on the faces of the children.

“We are grateful to Karpowership for the gesture. In fact, we are excited Karpowership located our hospital to extend love to the children on this day. The items donated with greatly help to take care of the children admitted here," she noted.

A parent at the hospital, Madam Afia Agyei said: “we are excited that on this special day this company was thoughtful enough to extend love to us."