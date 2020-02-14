John Boadu Dares Mahama To Come Clear On Airbus Scandal

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu says the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama must come out to respond to allegations surrounding the Airbus scandal.

John Boadu challenge Mahama to come out and respond to allegations that an individual close to a top government official was bribed by Airbus between 2011 and 2015.

“Mahama should come out and tell us if he was involved or not and if he wasn’t who was because he was the President of Ghana at that time,” John Boadu exclusively told Adu Gyamfi Marfo on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom TV

“Mahama must speak on the Airbus scandal and stop inciting violence by attacking the Electoral commission,” he added

The UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in stating facts of the case said between 2009 and 2015, “a number of Airbus employees made or promised success based commission payments of approximately €5 million to Intermediary 5”, who is said to be “a close relative of a high ranking elected Ghanaian Government official (Government Official 1)”.

Significantly, “Government Official 1 was a key decision-maker in respect of Government of Ghana aircraft orders”.

According to him, although Mahama’s name was not explicitly mentioned in the court documents that gave detailed accounts about the alleged corrupt deal, it is important that having served as Vice President and President within the period, he avails himself to the ongoing probe into the matter.

President Akufo-Addo has referred the bribery allegation scandal to the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to take immediate action in collaboration with his UK counterparts and bring the government official, past or present to book.

Although many have challenged the ability of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to effectively deliver on this task, the government says it is confident that the Office will do a good job.

---KingdomfmOnline