Fraud Alert! Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa Imposters Exposed

A syndicate of scammers who are impersonating Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa has been exposed.

The general public is being warned to beware of a fraudster who speaks typical Akan language Twi with a very matured voice and keeps impersonating Prof Agyemang Badu Akosa with his accomplices.

They use the UK number +44 7517 564466 on WhatsApp with the profile image shown above.

The ring leader claims to use a Diplomatic passport and works on Ghana government Mission in Scotland in the UK.

They are scammers who would call you with different MTN numbers such as 0302955666 ( Call-ID col Osei Owusu 0r 0552351226 purported to be Global Express sales contact with Ramle Twumasi.

These guys can change their numbers but their methods are the same, they would make you a big promise offer, cause huge urgency and give you tight timelines and request money from you.

CAUTION NOTE

1. When you are transacting business with anyone on WhatsApp, do video call first, they don’t lie, and insist on it

2. Do not pay any money to anyone except you have physically verified the person and other key details

3. Be careful with Twi speaking man full of proverbs

4. Fraud Numbers: +44 7517 564466, 0572016232, 0552351226, 0302955666