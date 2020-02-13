NSMQ: Tarkwa SHS Makes It Through Regional Qualifiers

Tarkwa Senior High School in the Western Region has qualified for the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The School emerged winner with 35 points at the Regional competition held Monday at the Regional GNAT Hall in Takoradi.

The school, which was given a cash prize of GHC1000 for qualifying from the regional competition, will compete in the national event with other schools across the country in Accra later this year.

Below are the results of the Regional competition:



Huni Valley SHS – 13

Annor Adjaye SHS -21

Tarkwa SHS -35

Asankragwa SHS- 13

Nkroful Agric SHS – 21

The National Science and Maths Quiz is an annual science and mathematics content-based national level quiz competition for senior high schools in Ghana. It has been produced by Primetime Limited, an education-interest advertising and public relations agency, since 1993.

The objective of the National Science & Maths Quiz is to promote the study of the sciences and mathematics, help students develop quick thinking and a probing and scientific mind about the everyday world around them, while fostering healthy academic rivalry among senior high schools.

