Mahama Lacks Credibility, He Can't Manage Ghana — Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has said former President John Mahama should not be allowed to come near the presidency again because his thinking is not futuristic.

The astute politician in an interview with Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7 warned Ghanaians not to vote for the NDC because the integrity and credibility of the flagbearer is questionable.

“What we need is a dynamic leader with the capacity to build. And I am not talking about the so-called infrastructure the NDC taunts as Mahama’s legacy! I am talking about building a future with a mindset of 2020, not 1920!”

"It is not like we don’t know what JM can do? We know exactly how he performed as a leader; he brought nothing new to the table, and it was business as usual! I believe this is a deadly recipe for disaster in a developing country like ours," he stated.

Kofi Akpaloo continued, "Former President Mahama has officially informed Ghanaians that he “lacks credibility” and together with his NDC, hence they don’t have the competence to manage the country.”

He reiterated that Ghanaians will suffer worse situations if they vote for Mahama to come to power in the 2020 polls.

He advised Ghanaians to be on the guard and never to be convinced by the last day wonders of the NDC since that is the strategy they have taken just to win the upcoming elections.