Aggrieved Menzgold Customers Blast Police For Intimidating Them

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold has lamented the actions of the Ghana Police Service towards them in their fight to retrieve their locked up monies from the gold dealership firm.

Leaders of the group, in an attempt to present a petition to the Presidency at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, had the remaining of their members who were in a bus arrested by the Police.

The arrest comes as a second one within a few weeks after they were taken into custody and arraigned for storming the Trassaco residence of Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold, to demand payments of their investments.

A Spokesperson for the Coalition, Felix Forson on Eyewitness News on Tuesday complained about the frequent harassments from the Police on the already aggrieved customers of the firm.

“It’s serious because when you do that, you are putting fear into the people and I’m not sure the police want to present themselves to Menzgold customers as objects of fear and intimidation. They are just intimidating us. It’s bad. These are already aggrieved customers. What do they want us to do? They are standing upon our rights and freedom,” he lamented.

Background

The Accra Regional Police Command arrested for the second time the customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited who were on bail after a previous arrest for besieging the residence of the company's CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah.

The customers, who are already facing charges of unlawful gathering, were re-arrested when they parked their bus close to the Jubilee House while waiting for their leaders to present a petition to the President.

According to the Police, the customers were not given any permission to undertake such exercise.

They will be facing charges of unlawful entry, offensive conduct and breach of peace.

However, their case, which was to be heard on Tuesday has since been adjourned to March 3, 2020. Police’s order

Plans to petition the President to come to their aid had faced many challenges as the Police had earlier ordered them not to do so.

The customers had planned to partake in a peaceful walk after the court hearing on Tuesday, then after, present their petition to the Jubilee House.

But after writing to the police to seek for permission and protection for the walk, a response letter signed by the Regional Commander for the Accra Region, DCOP Frederick Adu Anim indicated that: “…the Command is concentrating on the fight against robbery and other violent crimes as we enter the threshold of the year and as a result cannot accept any form of demonstration, picketing or walk during this period. The Command also wishes to remind you that you have already demonstrated on the same subject matter in less than six months and as such would not tolerate any further demonstration as other citizens must also have their interests served by the police”.

The aggrieved customers, however, vowed to present their plea to the President to use his power to intercede for them, despite the order from the Police Service.

