Education For The Needy: Meet The Lead Campaigner Changing Lives

Wisdom Dordoe has braved the storm in his life to found Give Me Hope Foundation in the year 2013 that has impacted thousands of lives. Strong passion for sustainable development.

You can't take away his study passion for education, especially for the defenseless streets, parents in prison children who are out of school, parents on the streets children out of school, orphans in our communities that could not get the chance to be orphanage homes.

His staunch passion to help millions of underprivileged children who are denied of quality education was the motivation for the NGO that focused on eradication of poverty through education, Heath, Food, Gender Equality.

If you believe you can, You are right. If you believe you can't, you are also right.-Anonymous

We believed we could provide children who out of school education and we are gladly being proven to be right.

The young banker and the NGO uses their little resources to do humanitarian work aimed at putting smiles on the faces of thousands needy.

Wisdom Dordoe who is also known as a legend philanthropist and his foundation has provided educational scholarships to over six hundred children in the slums communities and has also organized numerous mentorships programs called Empower Them Young which is targeted at school going children in primary, junior high and senior high schools across the country.

Give Me Hope Foundation, is committed to helping the needy in society, empowering the youth to be part of nation building and helping them to identify and develop their talents.

Mr Wisdom Dordoe has won many recognition internationally and locally for his extraordinary performance, few are International Philanthropist Award Winner, Global Goodwill Ambassador (GGA), Global Peace Ambassador for Ghana.