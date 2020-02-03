'Hypocrite' NDC Mobilizing Members To Take Part In Voter's Registration Exercise - Says Kusi-Boafo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, Mr Thomas Kusi-Boafo, has described the opposition NDC as hypocrites.

He said the NDC is secretly mobilizing its members to take part in the upcoming new voter’s registration exercise after all the demonstrations in town.

"The NDC has exhibited its hypocrisy to the highest level by openly kicking against the move but secretly lobbying members to go out and register if the EC announces a date. The EC has the power to conduct a new voter’s register, am surprise the NDC are kicking against the New voter’s register but secretly mobilizing their members to take part in the new voter’s register exercise,” Thomas Kusi-Boafo told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Medo Ghana’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

He said demonstrations against the EC could negatively affect the country’s democratic credentials and so any party with concerns over the electoral process must use the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) for redress.

The EC says it is in the process of changing the current voter register for the 2020 election.

According to the EC, assessment of the system by the two teams has revealed that it would be prudent to acquire a new system rather than refurbish the current one.