Mfantseman Celebrates Her Illustrious Father: His Royal Majesty Dasebre Kwebu Ewusie

It is uncommon to have great men of your kind in Chieftaincy Institutions and Public Spaces. You have been a blessing to the Chieftainship as a Paramount Chief of Abeadze Dominase Traditional Area, President, Central Regional House Of Chiefs and now the Vice at large of the National House Chiefs, Nation Wide

You have as well served and headed several public institutions notably; Board Chairman, ECG, etc.

Today marks your 60th Birthday Celebration, and Mfantseman lauds you for your enormous.contributions towards her development. Your pieces of refreshing advice, good counseling sessions, a fruitful roadmap to peacebuilding, Chieftaincy reorientations, and systems, and among others.

Your positive imprints and thoughts will continue to inspire the younger generation and beyond - Ayikoo! Nana Dasebre.

We, therefore, wish you a joyous Birthday Celebration.

May God grant you all your aspirations.

Happy 60th Birthday, Our gem and priceless one, Your Royal Majesty Dasebre Kwebu -Ewusi

Qui Sutum Expatatum!

Eric Stanley K. Acquah

(Convener for the well wishers)