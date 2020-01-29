MUST WATCH! FREE SHS Not The Vision Of Akufo-Addo; Hence The Mess--Horace

ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
29.01.2020

A former Deputy Ghana Ambassador to China, under the erstwhile John Mahama and NDC administration, Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah, has stirred fresh controversy by attacking the ruling NPP Government's flagship educational policy FREE SHS.

According to Horace Ankrah, the FREE SHS is not the vision of the sitting President Nana Akufo-Addo hence it is not surprising to see the FREE SHS in a complete mess.

He was speaking to ModernGhana Exclusives.

Watch the full interview here:
