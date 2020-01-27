Ofosu Ampofo Trial: AG Begs For Time To Prepare Witness

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mrs Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisah has asked the Criminal Court in Accra to give them time to prepare their first witness in the case in which the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress Samuel Ofoso Ampofo and Kwaku Boahen, a deputy Communications officer are standing trial for various offences.

The two have been charged with conspiracy to cause harm and assault on a public officer and have been granted bail after pleading not guilty.

This was the second time the trial has been adjourned. It was initially fixed for December 18 but adjourned to today, Monday January 27, 2020.

In court on Monday, when the case was called, the DPP told the court that even though the matter was fixed for today for the trial to commence, they pray for time to have conference with their first witness.

According to her, “our witness travelled for a medical examination and so we couldn’t have conference with him” and therefore requested the case to be adjourned to Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Lawyer for the Ofosu-Ampofo, Tony Lithur who had a earlier been been informed by the prosecution prior to the case being called, said he was in agreement for the case to be adjourned to Wednesday.

STRUCK CASE OUT

Meanwhile, counsel for the 2nd accused person (Kwaku Boahen), Dr Aziz Basit Bamba drew the court’s attention to the delay being occasioned by the state.

According to him, since April last year when the accused persons were arraigned, the state was still asking for time to prepare their witness.

It was his case that, the state could have called their 2nd witness ones their first witness was not ready.

He, however, prayed the court to strike the case out so that anytime the state was ready, they can come back. He contended that criminal charge is one of the serious thing to hang on one’s knock.

In her short response, the DPP said the delay in the case couldn’t have been blamed on prosecution because most of the previous sittings were all used to respond to various applications from the defence team.

She assured the court that their witness would be readily prepared for the trial to commence on Wednesday.

Justice Samuel Asiedu, now justice of the Court of Appeal sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge said, Wednesday is just two days away and so cannot struck the case out.

He subsequently adjourned the case to January 29, 2020, for the state to produce their first witness.

