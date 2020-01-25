Mankessim: Wife Of Suspected ‘Cop killer’ Defends Husband

Wife of prime suspect in the killing of Lance Corporal Kingsley Boahene, Karen Hammond has told Citi News her husband is innocent of charges pressed against him.

Owner of Zen Filling Station in Mankessim Isaac Eshun, was arrested over suspicions he shot and killed Lance Corporal Boahene some 200 meters away from his fuel station.

He and his driver, Benjamin Eshun who is the second accused have been remanded into police custody.

However, Karen Hammond has said her husband is being held for what he knows nothing about.

“He is being held for something he knows nothing about so I cannot be happy. I am very surprised and shocked by what is going on. I just do not get it. The information I am seeing on some social media sites is that they are mentioning his name, saying that he is a suspect for the murder.”

“I do not know what is going on out there but my husband has nothing to do with what happened. As at the time he got the call from the station, one of his workers called him that they had heard a gunshot at the station, my husband was with me at home.”

The deceased officer, Lance Corporal Kingsley Boahene of the Mankessim Divisional Police Command, was found 200 meters away from Mr. Isaac Eshun's fuel station.

The lawyer for the accused persons, Daniel Arthur, told Citi News he will pursue bail options for his client.

Mr. Arthur also expressed disappointment that his client was the first suspect in the murder, given his fuel station had been robbed on the day of the incident.

“It is quite unfortunate that somebody who has been robbed now will be accused of a murder. But in any case, we will cooperate with the police and ensure his liberty is not be trampled upon.”

Karen Hammond, the wife of Isaac Eshun, remained confident her husband would be found innocent of the accusations against him.

Background

The incident occurred around 4:30 am on Wednesday.

The officer, who was not on duty, was found with gunshot wounds at about 200 meters away from a nearby crime scene.

Police had officially cited the robbers who robbed Mr. Eshun's fuel station as the main suspects in the case.

The police announced a GHS10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspected robbers.

