Kan Dapaah Inaugurates 28 New Assembly Members In Obuasi East

28 newly-elected Assembly Members of the Obuasi East District Assembly has been officially sworn into office by the Circuit Court Judge of Obuasi Her Honor Joyce Boahen.

On Thursday 23rd January 2020, they were sworn-in to commence their work as the representative of their respective communities in the Obuasi East District Assembly resulting from the December 17, 2019, District Level Elections.

At a colourful event organized by the District Assembly at the Old court Wawase, the District Chief Executive Hon. Faustina Ammisah in her welcome address said, the occasion is a milestone in the history of Obuasi East District Assembly and the turnout of the Assembly members indicates their commitment to work and believes that the contest was a very great one but they have been able to win their elections.

She advised the Assembly Members not to engage in too much power struggle and should help to improve the social-economic activities of the community they represent.

The DCE urged the members to help the Assembly to increase their revenue and work in peace and unity, live life wealthy of emulating.

She then ended by congratulating the Assembly Members and asked them to contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities and the country as a whole.

The Assembly was inaugurated by Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah the Minister for National security representing the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Affo Dankwa Akuufo Addo, in his inaugural speech, stated “this occasion is another milestone towards decentralization of the participation in governance″.

He stressed that government will continue providing resources for the improvement in the well-being of Ghanaians and the implementation of laudable interventions such as Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, One Village One Dam and then added that the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has taken some initiatives to enhance the agricultural sector of the economy.

Hon. Kan-Dapaah appealed to the new assembly Members to help the assembly in increasing their revenue through innovative ways to raise in more Internally Generated Fund (IGF) to enable the Assembly to execute developmental projects.

The Hon. Minister advised the Assembly Members to ensure a clean and healthy environment to be able to explore an avenue of employment for their people, ability to deliver efficiently in all service and humility, he ended.

Hon. Jeff Kwadwo Adjei Oware the Assembly Member for Akaporiso Electoral Areas was elected as the Presiding Member for the Assembly, he polled 23 votes out of 28 total votes cast representing 76.8%.

Hon. Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East Constituency, the District Coordinating Director Mr, Emmanuel Ntoso, the Clergy, Chief Imam, Traditional leaders, Heads of Department, the general public and the press were all present to grace the occasion.