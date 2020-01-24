Dace Of Action – A Decade To Act Towards Achieving The SDGs

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) —our shared vision to end poverty, rescue the planet and build a peaceful world—are gaining global momentum. Countries the world over, including Ghana, are making every effort to align the SDGs to their national development agenda and are working towards making life better for its citizens.

The SDGs are our shared vision to end poverty, rescue the planet and build a peaceful world. Since its adoption in 2015, we have seen remarkable progress: extreme poverty and child mortality rates are falling, and access to energy, education and to decent work is rising. But hunger is on the rise, greenhouse gas emissions continue to climb, and the world’s most vulnerable continue to be most affected by conflict, inequality, injustice and climate change. We are far from the world we want.

To achieve the Global Goals by the 2030 deadline, there is an urgent need to step up action and everyone has a contribution to make.

This is why, with just ten years left to achieve the SDGs by the target date of 2030, the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres is launching the Decade of Action today in New York. The Decade of Action is an ambitious global effort to deliver the promise — by mobilizing more governments, civil society, and businesses and calling on all people to make the Global Goals their own. Once launched, the United Nations will call for accelerating sustainable solutions to the world’s biggest challenges with a focus on poverty, gender equality, and climate action. The Decade of Action will mobilize everyone, everywhere to take action— individually and collectively, locally and globally. It will demand urgency and ambition by holding leaders to account. It will also supercharge ideas to solutions by shining a light on success stories and drive sustainable innovation, investments and technology.

The Decade of Action campaign will lead up to a new annual event on the SDGs to be held during the high-level week of the General Assembly in September this year. Drawing on the best data, analytics, innovation and technology, the SDG event is expected to share a snapshot of what’s working and what’s not; where we need to step up; and how we can do so, showcasing the best SDG solutions adopted not just by governments but by the full breadth of SDG stakeholders.

The Decade of Action being launched today calls on governments, businesses, civil society and individuals everywhere to create an unstoppable force to reach the Goals by 2030. We have 10 years to transform our world. Together we can end extreme poverty, win the race against climate change and conquer injustice and gender inequality.

The spirit of human endeavor has demonstrated our shared ability to deliver the extraordinary. It’s time to deliver the SDGs for people and for the planet and Ghana will not be left behind.

Visit www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/decade-of-action for more information on what you can do and learn about what others are doing towards achieving the SDGs.

Hashtags: Primary: #GlobalGoals #ForPeopleForPlanet