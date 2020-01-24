Akufo-Addo Don't Need New Register To Secure Second Term - Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoah, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Director of Communications, says the NPP will win the 2020 elections whether a new voters’ register or the old one is used.

He said the records of the Akufo-Addo led government in the last three years will retain him in power.

“The trends are poignant; it is clear that even with the current register that we are talking about, President Akufo-Addo doesn’t need a new register will have a second term.

“For our friends who are making noises around town, maybe they have forgotten that register does not win elections,in 2004 the EC did a new register but we lost in 2008,” he stateed.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7 that “The issue here is for us to have a credible register for the electoral process because the existing one is bloated as the EC has clarified.”

According to the NPP, it does not in any way need the support or encouragement of the EC to win the 2020 polls or subsequent elections.

But NDC says there was no deliberation at the IPAC meeting regarding a new voter’s register.

There appears to be fear in the camp of opposition parties that the EC is trying to work in the interest of the NPP.