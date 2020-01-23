New Register: NDC To Picket At EC Offices Across The Country – Otukonor

Listen to article

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Peter Boamah Otukonor says his outfit will picket at the offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) across the Country.

According to him, the decision is to continue with their resistance over the EC’s decision to compile new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections.

He stressed, "we will go to every EC in the country and sit on the floor from morning till evening in which we will carry placards that will carry our message to ensure the move to conduct a new voter’s register is halted."

Peter Boamah Otukonor exclusively told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 1O7.7.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has objected to the decision by the Electoral Commission to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 election.

According to the Party, the decision defied logic and must be fiercely resisted. The compilation of new voters register for the 2020 elections will begin on April 18, this year, the Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed.