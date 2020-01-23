New Edubiase: Family Of Woman Murdered Demands Justice

The family of the 21-year-old woman, whose body found at New Edubiase is calling on the Ghana Police Service to quickly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

The remains of Victoria Amankwa, alias Maa Attah, were found in a bush with missing parts after she failed to arrive at the home of her biological mother in Nyamebekyere.

In an interview with Citi News, the adoptive mother of the deceased, Akua Agyeiwaa, called for justice to prevail.

“I will like to tell the Police that the manner in which my daughter was murdered was very painful. They must investigate it thoroughly and find the perpetrators.

“Imagine looking after a friend’s child for seven years now and then hearing this. I can no longer sleep nor eat. The Police should please help me because they are the only ones who can get to the bottom of this issue.”

Reports indicate that the deceased, who is a mother of one, left home about two weeks ago to visit her mother who lives at Nyame Bekyere, a town in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti region but never arrived home.

The body of the deceased was discovered while a nine-year-old boy was bird hunting.

