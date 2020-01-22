MTN Splashes Free 2Gig Data On Subscribers As Goodwill Package

Listen to article

22nd January 2020. MTN Ghana has announced a goodwill package for its data customers commencing 23rd January 2020.

This is as a result of the recent disruption in data and international outbound call services which occurred last week due to cuts to the undersea cable delivering the service.

The CEO of MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh said, “all data customers on MTN Ghana’s network will receive free 2GB data valid for 2 days.

The CEO said, “We appreciate customers for their patience and support during the period of the disruption”.

Customers are to note that the goodwill bonus package will be sent to their data account and not through a website.

MTN Ghana remains committed to its mission ‘to make the lives of customers a whole lot brighter’ through continuous investments in network and technology infrastructure.