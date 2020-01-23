Citi TV's Best Brain Quiz Puts Happy Kids, Silicon Valley In Grand Finale

You may call it the clash of the titans at the basic educational level and interestingly enough, two schools have made it to the finals of Citi TV's maiden Best Brain Quiz Competition.

The two schools, Happy Kids School and Silicon Valley will meet on Saturday 25th January to battle it out for the ultimate winner.

The event will be held at the Ridge Arena of Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotels in Accra and would present grueling question and answer sessions.

The program is sponsored by Blue Knights Limited with support from Citi FM.

Both schools have already showcased their sneak-peek for Saturday’s showdown with hopes of matching each other closely.

This they did at the project stage (semi-finals) with the stellar exhibitions that paved way for their finals spot.

Simply put, the finalists are unbeatable and are ready to do justice to the questions set by the team of indefatigable examiners and to be put forward by the show’s stupendous quizmaster.

Best Brain began with 12 schools including Kay-Billie-Klaer International School, Christ the King International School, Ministry of Health Basic School, St. Martin de Porres and All Saints Anglican School.

The rest are Christian Home School, Unique Child School, Corpus Christi, Adenta Community School and Royale Shakespeare International School. Journey to the Final

At the end of the presentation at the project stage and per the judges' scores, Happy Kids and Silicon Valley took the first and second positions respectively leaving Christ the King behind in third place.

This was after they presented riveting projects on how the Ghanaian environment has largely been damaged by human activity and human-influenced climate occurrences.

The results stood as follows:

Happy Kids School – 86 %

Silicon Valley International School – 85 %

Christ the King International School – 74%

Happy Kids School:

At the quarter-finals, they sent the Ministry of Health Basic School packing with 68 and 59 points respectively.

It qualified at the Preliminary stage by beating their counterparts from the Adenta Community School with 83 points as against the later’s 81.

Silicon Valley:

At the end of their quarter-finals contest, Silicon Valley gave Kay-Billie-Klaer a good run for their money with 62 points. It was 41 points for Kay-Billie-Klaer.

They won their preliminary contest by a hair's breadth by garnering 83 points with Adenta Community School following closely with 81 points at the end of proceedings. Best Brain; where knowledge lives

Best Brain is an educational show that brings Junior High Schools together in a classic quiz competition.

The schools locked horns as schools that groom Ghana's best brains.

---CitinewsRoom