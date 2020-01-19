New Voter's Register Baseless, Senseless--Ofosu Kwakye

Former Deputy Minister for Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has said the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters’ register for the December 2020 elections, is baseless and senseless.

According to him, the current electoral roll was credible insisting on the creation of a new register, and one of the reasons given for this decision is its lack of credibility.

Electoral Commission decision to compile a new register is baseless because the register made Akufo-Addo the President in 2016 so there is no need to change the register,” Felix Ofosu Kwakye told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

He said the electoral body is in a confused state, adding that the EC will throw the country into chaos if the decision to compile a new voter roll is not shelved.

He said the compilation of a new voters’ register some months to the country’s general elections is not necessary.

The EC believes the integrity of the 2020 polls could be undermined if a new roll and a new Biometric Voter Management System are not put in place.

---KingdomfmOnline