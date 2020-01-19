Government Supports Foreign Investors And Businesses In Ghana

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) of Kpone Katamanso, Solomon Appiah has vowed that the Akufo-Addo-led government will not relent in its effort to support foreign investors and foreign businesses.

According to him, the businesses will not only boost Ghana’s economy but help the numerous unemployed youths to gain employment.

Speaking at the launch of Kofarb Paints in Accra, the MCE said “President Akufo-Addo has good visions for the country. The introduction of Kofarb Paints falls under One District One Factory and I believe liaising with Government will help employ lots of the teeming youth”

The MCE added that although there is a tough competition in the Ghanaian market, he is confident the public will develop interest and patronize the product.

Hon. Appiah appealed to the Ghanaian Management of Kofarb Ghana to abide by rules and regulations in the country.

Mr. Appiah promised to use the new products for an experiment on his ongoing projects.

Director of KOFARB Poland, Mr. Kamil Nowacui in a presentation on the features and strength of the paint adding that it is heat efficient, energy-saving, anti-corrosive and fungi resistant for both interior and exterior applications.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KOFARB Ghana Limited, Jacob Gbati in an exclusive interview discussed that the firm will source investment from its stakeholders to set up a production plant in Ghana as well as supply paints to the West African sub-region.

He revealed that the products available in Ghana are KOFATERM White, KOFATERM Grey, KOFATERMAL, KOFAKOR Anti-Rust and KOFABIO.

He further noted that the paints are waterproof, environmentally-friendly with heat reflective compound and noise absorbent as well as easy to be used on all surfaces including metal and plastic.

Background

KOFARB Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of KOFARB Poland, has introduced a wide range of KOFARB paints to the Ghanaian market that can be used in domestic and industrial applications, with six years warranty. The Polish firm is an international company manufacturing and marketing different varieties of paints over the past 20 years.