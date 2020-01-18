Good Leadership By Youth Will Transform Africa - Kufuor

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor is urging the youth to work passionately and selflessly towards the development of Ghana and Africa.

He says the future of the continent lies in the hands of the youth and they have a responsibility to do things right to help ensure the continent is a better place for all.

“Africa is a well-resourced continent with great prospects of sustainable development; however, our ability to achieve these prospects is hinged on our ability to raise good leaders who will passionately and selflessly devote themselves to the service of our motherland,” the former president observed.

“It is, therefore, imperative that we take a keen interest in grooming and motivating the youth to exhibit good leadership skills in their various fields of endeavour,” he added.

Former President Kufuor who is chairman of the John A. Kufuor Foundation was speaking when members of the Kufuor Scholars Program (KSP) classes of 2020 and 2022 paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra.

He commended the scholars for various successes chalked including one of them emerging as Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) best student journalist of the year 2019.

Mr Kufuor also commended alumni and scholars for being selected to participate in international dialogues and conferences such as the World Forum for Democracy organised by the Council of Europe.

“Some alumni are also furthering their education in courses like international relations, law, international politics and defence both in Ghana and abroad,” he observed.

“I am a proud grandfather to witness these achievements and transformation in the lives of these brilliant scholars as a result of the training and grooming they have and are still receiving,” the former President noted.

“One of you has made it to the final list of the 50 most influential young Ghanaians…Last year, a scholar was elected as the first female SRC president of the University of Development Studies. Other scholars also got selected as NUGS Financial Secretary and General Secretary of USAG… keep it up and lead with excellence at all cost, we are one big family,” he said.

The scholars recently led a health screening and community project in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency to mark the former president’s 81st birthday, which he said is highly commendable.

“Your various group projects like ‘Cell, not Hell’ which is helping inmates in Kumasi prisons, ‘K-Talk’ which is holding educational talks in various senior high schools and universities, and ‘Klean Ghana’ which tackles and creates awareness on sanitation issues are commendable,” he noted.

The Kufuor Scholars Program is a leadership initiative run by the John A. Kufuor Foundation for tertiary students aimed at grooming quality leaders.

Chief Executive Officer of the John A. Kufuor Foundation, Prof. Baffour Agyeman Duah, Coordinator of the Kufuor Scholars’ Program Dr Pascal Brenya and chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee Seth Acheampong also joined the former president to respond to interact with the youth.

The scholars spent more than 2 hours asking the former president questions about his life and experiences and how they can become accomplished individuals like him.

---Myjoyonline.com