Ghanaians are yearning for the come back of President John Mahama

The NDC UK & Ireland youth organiser, Mr Alfred Freddy Kotogbor has stated that Ghanaians are yearning for the come back of President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government.

He was expressing how Ghanaians have missed the massive infrastructure and development the former president John Mahama was discharging to help develop the country on Omega live tv in UK.

For the first time, diplomats and other international bodies had voiced out how they are, disappointed in the ongoing massive corruption under the President Akufo Addo's regime said by the youth organiser of NDC UK & Ireland. He further said the banking crisis was a deliberately orchestrated agenda executed by the finance minister and the President himself to destroy the businesses of targeted individuals.

Mr Alfred Freddy Kotogbor passionately edges Ghanaians to vote for President John Mahama and NDC to rescue Ghanaians from the current President Nana Akufo Addo. He added that the vision of President Mahama will enhance a good standard of living for all Ghanaians.

He lastly explained why Ghanaians don't need a new voters register rather should stick to the current voters register for a peaceful election in 2020.

By Alfred Freddy kotogbor NDC youth organiser UK & Ireland