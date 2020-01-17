Police Chase Armed Robbers Terrorizing Residents Of Nkurakan-Adukrom

The Police have allayed the fears and panic of residents of Nkurakan-Adukrom in the Eastern region assuring them of their full security.

This follows a series of armed robbery attacks residents have had to deal with for some time now.

The police have also revealed that they are closing in on four robbery suspects after a declaration of a wild manhunt operation.

On Wednesday, 15th January 2020, two of the suspects were arrested after they were returning from a robbery spree.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Citi News that “we arrested two suspected armed robbers who we are suspecting are in a group of six who usually terrorize market women and other law-abiding citizens on the Nkurakan stretch of the road, leading to other parts of the region especially Adukrom.”

The Police also called on the people living around Nkurakan-Adukrom and its surrounding areas to volunteer vital information which may lead to the arrest of the other four who are on the run.

“We are appealing to the members or residence or people who live around Nkurakan-Adukrom and some of the surrounding areas to volunteer very vital information which may lead to the arrest of the other four whom we are suspecting may be lurking around the area and we are appealing to persons who have such information to give it to the police and we will do everything to protect their identity”.

The Police entreated persons with such information to reach the police on the shortcode 191 or toll-free line 18555.

The Police upon the arrest retrieved two locally manufactured pistols, mobile phones and an undisclosed amount of cash from the two suspects.

---CitinewsRoom