NPP Has Improved Road Networks Nationwide--Samuel Ayeh Paye

Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Samuel Ayeh Paye who is currently the chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Road and Transport has said President Akufo-Addo has improved road networks in Ghana.

”The President, Nana Addo and his NPP government are determined to change the course of history and also overhaul the road infrastructure network in the country has began the process of changing the bad road narrative by prioritizing road infrastructure and construction across the country,” Hon. Samuel Ayeh Paye told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“Rehabilitation work on roads that were stalled will soon be revived as all road Contractors have started receiving payments for the contracts awarded them, we have completed more road networks and I promise you will see more roads being completed.”

“We must first and foremost know that building quality roads require patience and that is what we humbly ask Ghanaians to understand,” he said.

According to him, in pursuit of excellent transportation systems, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has accelerated the construction of Ghana’s road networks and infrastructure.

However, he indicated that the Akufo-Addo led government understands the urgent and critical need for excellent road networks and infrastructure, and the importance of using road infrastructure as spring-board to expedite rural and urban development initiatives currently picking up like a storm in the country.

Hon. Samuel Ayeh Paye said it appreciated the frustration of Ghanaians as a result of the deplorable road networks and gave an assurance that the government was determined to address the challenge.

---KingdomfmOnline