H4P Celebrates Nine Years Of Successful Disability Advocacy

Success is a process that requires hard and wise work and for nine years, the H4P Organization has chalked great achievements through the hard and wise work of its founder and CEO, Bishop Dr. Charles C. Hackman.

In a modest but exquisite ceremony on 7th January, 2011, the H4P (Here for Perfection) Organization was birthed with the mandate to heal the world, feed the world and build the world. The H4P Organization for almost a decade, has committed to assist the vulnerable and marginalized in the country especially, Persons with Disability (PWDs).

Being a stalwart advocate for the eradication of discrimination and segregation of PWDs, several flagship projects in the disability landscape have been initiated by the H4P Organization in the areas of media, education, health and sports.

The H4P National Inter-schools Disability Fun Game which is the first of its kind in Ghana, has for four editions congregated over 3,000 special students from schools all over the country to compete in healthy sports competitions. Schools that have taken part in the fun games include Wa School of the Blind, Wa School for the Deaf, Wa Senior High School, State School for the Deaf, Salvation Army School for the Deaf, New Horizon Special School, Cape Coast School for the Deaf, Akropong School for the Blind amongst others. The Carrier development and training seminars which precede the Inter-schools Disability Fun Games have helped influence the carrier choices of some of these special students.

Another initiative of the H4P Organization is the Helping Hand Community Projects which has over the years partnered with and offered support to Special Schools and Institutions through working visits, donations in kind and cash, seminars and many other incentives, all aimed at encouraging them on the good work being done. These institutions include the New Horizon Special School, the Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre, Dzorwulu Special School, ShareCare Ghana, Wa School for the Blind etc.

The H4P Organization’s projects cannot be complete without mentioning the annual H4P Christmas parties for special needs children which has brought joy and excitement not just to children with disability but also to teachers and support staff in Special institutions. The reason for these parties is to make persons with disability and special needs children feel loved and wanted.

During the Ghanaian election season in 2016, the “Ghana For Peace Summit” was organized by the H4P Organization with the aim of creating a national platform for persons with disability in Ghana to add their voice to the quest for peace before, during and after elections. With the theme, “The Disability Community and the Need for Peace”, the summit brought together the disability community, leaders of political parties, the Electoral Commission and cooperate institutions to deliberate issues on the need for peace from the perspective of the disability community. Two Peace Songs, ‘We need Peace’ and ‘We are One’ were released by the H4P Crew and featured Mrs. Diana Hopeson (the queen of gospel music in Ghana) during the event.

With all the above underway, the H4P Organization saw the need to broaden their reach and so utilized the airways to foster its advocacy agenda through The Helping Hand TV Show, which is produced and hosted by Bishop Dr. Charles Hackman. The focus for this TV is sharing the stories of persons with disability. The Helping Hand TV Show , like every other activity of the H4P Organization, is the first-ever TV show in Ghana that is wholly dedicated to issues on disability. The show intends to demystify myths and erroneous perceptions that persons with disability are a nuisance to society and would never amount to anything.

The Helping Hand TV Show has had guests from all walks of life gracing it with their experiences and knowledge concerning disability. These include Hon. John Majisi, MP for Krachi Nchumuru, Mawunyo Yakor-Dagbah, the National President for Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, Hon. Henry Seidu Danaa, former Minister of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Farida Bedwei, an internationally recognised software engineer, Madam Salome Francios, founder of New Horizon Special School, the Executive Director of the Ghana Blind Union (GBU), Dr Peter Obeng Asamoa among others.

The H4P Organization works in partnership with the Ghana Federation of Disability organizations, Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Health, Members of Parliament, Ministers of State, various individuals, stakeholder institutions in the disability community to achieve these great strides which all and sundry can attest to.

As part of its Anti-Malaria campaign , the H4P Organization has been able to distribute thousands of Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) to health institutions as well as to rural and urban communities in the various regions in the country. It has also used this platform to train and sensitize health workers in the total eradication of malaria and its prevention.

As part of the efforts in recognizing the great philanthropic works in the disability community in Ghana by the CEO of the H4P Organization, he was on 2nd November, 2019 awarded two honorary Doctorate Degrees (in Divinity and Humanity), changing his title from Apostle Charles C Hackman to Bishop Dr. Charles C. Hackman. He was further awarded the Africa Nobles Award from the Calvary Cross Clergy Council and Bible Seminary on the same night.

To mark its 9th anniversary, the H4P Organization commenced celebrations by the release of a brand new, educative and inspiring season of the Helping Hand TV show which airs on GTV (DSTV channel 278) as well as on the Helping Hand Face book page and YouTube channel every Saturday at 1800hrs GMT .

As part of efforts to broaden its reach and do better in their advocacy for persons with disability, the H4P Organization partnered with Fire City Chapel to foster future partnerships with other institutions and organizations. The H4P-FCC Partnership is an avenue where individuals and organizations come together to contribute monies to help sustain and maintain the focus that the H4P Organization has set for itself. To be part of this worthy cause, you can send a mail to [email protected] or call +233550507077 for further details.

Bishop Dr. Charles C. Hackman and the entire H4P Organization on the occasion of the 9th anniversary express their profound appreciation to all who have supported and partnered with them in bringing dignity to disability. Thank you for partnering with the H4P Organization in various ways; God richly bless you!

“Each individual must be willing to pay the price for an extraordinary life in order not to resign himself/herself into a life of mediocrity” – Bishop Dr. Charles Hackman.