NDC On Destructive Mission To Demonise EC - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Member of Parliament for Suame and the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has accused the opposition NDC of a destructive mission to demonise the current Electoral Commission (EC) and cause instability in the country.

He said there is nothing wrong with EC's decision to compile a new voters' register ahead of the 2020 polls.

The law -maker argue that a new register for the election will ensure there is less pressure on the EC and ensure fairness in the upcoming polls.

"I see nothing wrong with the Electoral Commission compiling a new voters' register because I believe at the end of the day it will eradicate challenges and ensure free and elections,” Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu exclusively told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

Kyei Mensah Bonsu says his outfit is in full support of the compilation of a new register because it is very reasonable and since the bottom line is to ensure free and fair elections in 2020 general elections.

However, some political parties including the opposition NDC that a compilation of a new register would be a recipe for chaos is completely absurd.

A counter group made up of some 13 political parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has, however, backed the EC, insisting the new register is the panacea for free and fair elections.

The CSOs opposed to a new register, among other things, cite time constrict and waste of taxpayers monies to buttress their point.

Parliament has approved GH¢444,846,663 for the compilation of a new voters register which it believes will be more credible and efficient than the existing one.