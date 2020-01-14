Meet Nana Amo Kantinkrau, The African American Wooing Investors Into Ghana

According to the Economist Magazine, “The new scramble for Africa, is now being led by a new generation of Africans determined to make a difference through technological innovations and the development of enterprise and markets".

Many pan-Africanists ascribe that the Africa we want can only be built by Africans in partnerships with countries and investors who also believe in this paradigm for change.

It is in vain of this that Nana Amo Kantinkrau has decided to contribute his quota to the development of Ghana by helping to tell the African story particularly that of Ghana in the positive light.

According to Nana Kantinkrau, his dream is to help revamp the society where people can be able to fend for themselves and be self-independent.

This is the more reason why he continues to call on investors and other well-meaning individuals who can afford, to come out in their numbers to change the narrative of most Ghanaians by assisting in making sure the less endowed are not left out in the socio-economic activities in the society.

Nana Amo Kantinkrau known in real life as Mr. James Carl Kennedy has been in Ghana since 1999 and has been making a lot of business progress for his KnB Company - Ghana. The company is into products such as floor cleaners, liquid Soap, bleach, hand sanitizers, hardware, transport, restaurants and many more.

On the philanthropic front, Nana Kantinkrau's company, KnB spearheaded in Ghana by the indefatigable and innovative young man, Williams Aboagye, has furnished the Hwidiem Methodist School computer laboratory with ten set of modern computers.

Through Mr. Aboagye's instrumentality, the school can now boast of 30litre poly tank for storage of water.

The company also painted the various blocks of the school as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, thanks to the abled leadership of Mr Williams Aboagye.

Nana Kantinkrau and his KnB Company has also been supporting less endowed parents financially to purchase uniforms, textbooks among other learning materials for their wards.

Speaking to Daniel Kaku, Nana Kantinkrau believes developing nations cannot thrive in the global economy without a global-collective mindset.

And he is, therefore appealing to investors to turn to Africa particularly Ghana to transact business in order to create a sustainable upward trajectory in Africa's economic growth as most African leaders are now throwing their nets wider and increasingly courting entrepreneurs and the private sector in general for partnerships in development.

KnB Company envisages opening up its tentacles in Ghana to recruit more people particularly the youth in order for them to also enjoy a decent living in life.