Kumasi Deplorable Roads Will Be Fixed Soon - Thomas Kusi Boafo

Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo, the CEO of the Public Sector Reforms says the Akufo-Addo led government will ensure all deplorable roads in Kumasi and other parts of the Ashanti Region are fixed.

According to him, the timely completion of these road projects will not only enhance the status of the garden city but will becomes the strategic business destination in West Africa.

"I want to assure the people of Kumasi that President Akufo-Addo will ensure all the bad roads in Kumasi are fixed this year,” Thomas Kusi Boafo told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Kumasi-based Kingdom FM 100.1.

The majority of roads, he said, have already been awarded on contract – with a few others still undergoing various procurement stages to enable the contractors proceed to site.

He further stressed that he was aware that the residents of Kumasi were not pleased with the terrible road networks in the city and were eager to see the roads constructed which will help in the acceleration of business in Kumasi.

According to him,all the necessary steps had been taken for works to ensure that poor road networks in Kumasi will be fixed as soon as possible.

However, for some time now virtually all the road projects have been abandoned by the contractors, raising concern about among the people.

Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo accused the previous government of securitizing road funds, a situation that crippled them in fixing roads in the country.