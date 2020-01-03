Students Of Lassie Tuolu SHS Ordered To Pay Ghc150 As PTA Levy

Students of Lassie Tuolu Senior High School in the Wa West District of Upper West Region have been asked to pay Ghc70 and Ghc150 for the renovation of a girls dormitory and for the purchase of a new staff bus respectively.

On the letter dated 5th November 2019 and a meeting held 14th December 2019, it stated that parents who failed to attend the meeting will be levied Ghc50 as penalty.

On the invitation letter signed by Baalasaaye Joseph, Secretary for A the P.T.A board, the agenda for the meeting was withheld and to be disclosed at the event.

Speaking to this portal, the parents questioned the new policy despite the intervention of the free SHS policy calling on the Regional Director Mr. Doncan Nsoh to take action against the school for extortion.

Some parents added that they were asked to purchase a t-shirt for Ghc5.00 at the first meeting.

Read full message below:

A REMINDER ABOUT THE PAYMENT OF THE P.T.A SPECIAL LEVY

Following the decision taken at the emergency Parents Teachers Association(PTA) General meeting held on the 14th December 2019 concerning the special levy of One hundred and Fifty Ghana Cedis(Ghc150) towards the purchase of staff mini bus, the executive board wishes to remind all parents/ guardians about the payment of the above special levy. We wish to state that the decision taken at the special general meeting binds all categories of students (form one, two, three) in the school.

Note: You are required to pay the money through the following details at Stanbic Bank Wa Branch

Account Name: Lassie Tuolu Senior High School – P.T.A

Account Number: 9040004254567

Thank you for your Usual Co-orporation