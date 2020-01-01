[Photos] 38th Anniversary Commemoration Of 31st December Revolution By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Ex-President Rawlings and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) marked the 38th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution at Winneba in the Central region, Tuesday. Below are pictures from the event —Myjoyonline
