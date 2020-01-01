ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today's Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
01.01.2020

[Photos] 38th Anniversary Commemoration Of 31st December Revolution

By News Desk
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ex-President Rawlings and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) marked the 38th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution at Winneba in the Central region, Tuesday.

Below are pictures from the event

12312019110634-m6htl8w331-4908016151645_3283108958870.jpeg

12312019110635-swnaqecp5k-9536479322343_1238321195615.jpeg

12312019110635-rvmyqdc553-192482076481_4815902999033.jpeg

12312019110635-0h830n4ayt-2584277613140_875211605181.jpeg

12312019110636-0e72ylkxwr-447539626879_288820637286.jpeg

12312019110636-i41p266ffa-2464418320243_9025905686741.jpeg 12312019110636-j4ep276ggb-4690096715620_2350035782075.jpeg

12312019110636-vaqduhgtsn-9672823626755_286925400607.jpeg 12312019110636-qulxoba442-4116235753779_7898155400012.jpeg 12312019110637-1i830o4bau-6923678951389_3455258050571.jpeg 12312019110637-l5gsk8v331-6625660940797_4912140957183.jpeg 12312019110637-txobrfdq5l-3349439553398_6141961973315.jpeg 12312019110637-vbrduhgtsn-3394615477727_8146344593933.jpeg 12312019110637-otjvn0y442-9313959821075_8376521943292.jpeg 12312019110638-m6htl8w331-1027831288882_8850439143418.jpeg 12312019110638-1j041q5dcw-9503732027796_1109202254253.jpeg 12312019110638-vaqduhgtsn-3666342142451_4338443675544.jpeg 12312019110638-vaqdtgfssn-5102544169614_1794794752055.jpeg 12312019110638-wbreuhgtto-6317218175261_7455851378747.jpeg 12312019110638-1j041p5ccw-820700443401_1007314890881.jpeg 12312019110639-n6iul8w331-9694776054316_5516587161355.jpeg 12312019110639-uaqctgfsrn-8141050919735_9367599681071.jpeg 12312019110639-1i830o4bau-5692401450851_2257286673515.jpeg 12312019110639-0f72ym3xxs-7265755081083_2616080406846.jpeg 12312019110639-txobrfdq5l-5601433617580_3891416021881.jpeg 12312019110639-0g830m4yyt-7417110252918_8839762059868.jpeg 12312019110639-j5fqi7t2g0-9922266884086_811725730645.jpeg 12312019110640-osjum8x432-6986106653801_9236226705161.jpeg 12312019110640-g40n1r5edy-9077136562826_7902826831572.jpeg 12312019110640-1h830n4aau-8086665853185_8580868590623.jpeg

—Myjoyonline

