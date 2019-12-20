Standard Chartered Holds Annual Thanksgiving For Staff

As part of activities marking the yuletide season, Standard Chartered, Ghana’s premier Bank, on the night of Tuesday, 17th December 2019 organized its annual employee thanksgiving service and festival of nine lessons and carols at the Head Office on the Independence Avenue, Accra.

The choral competition involved a total of nine teams made up staff from the different units and functions competing against each other to clinch the title of Best Performing Group.

To enhance greater collaboration, members of Standard Chartered Ghana’s Management Team swapped businesses and functions.

The various teams took turns to read a lesson from the Bible and perform a Christmas carol. There was euphoria, excitement and occasional laughter from the audience as they took turns to perform to their overly excited team of supporters. The performances were exhilarating and intensely fun to watch as the night saw renditions and remixes of popular Christmas carols and tunes.

The competing groups were scored against costume, stage performance, entry-exit co-ordination, conductor performance, creativity and time management by a selected team of judges.

The defending champions for 2018, Group 5(Financial Markets, Transaction Banking, GSAM, Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking - CCIB and Integrated Middle Office) led by the Heads of HR and Wealth Management fought a hard battle to retain the trophy and bragging rights.

In her remarks, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Mrs. Mansa Nettey, commended staff for their dedicated service which had culminated in Standard Chartered Bank Ghana clinching four awards at the regional and global level including Prince Nyarko who received the Standard Chartered Bank Group Chairman’s Award – the highest award within the Standard Chartered Group.

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited in 2019 received several recognitions and awards including Excellence in Employment Opportunity at the Ghana Disability Excellence Awards organized by the Ghana Federation of Disability organization, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Ghana (8th consecutive year) by the Global Finance Awards, Best Banking App of the Year, Africa Digital Bank of the Year, Digital Bank Team of the Year, Best Mobile Banking App of the Year & Digital Bank of the Year at the Ghana Information and Technology Awards and Legacy Brand of the year by the Chartered Institute of Marketing.