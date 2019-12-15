31 companies, 11 individuals honoured at 2019 Oil and Gas Awards
By MyJoyOnline
2 HOURS AGO OIL AND GAS
Thirty-one companies (31) and eleven (11) individuals who have achieved great feat in the oil and gas sector, were awarded at the 2019 Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA) held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.
The event dedicated to championing excellence recognised the contributions of these individuals and companies dedicated to growing Ghana’s energy sector.
Special recognition awards were also conferred on individuals for their remarkable innovative leadership skills that improved the image and output of the sector at the sixth edition of the awards, organised by Xodus Communications.
Also, Fidelity Bank, Hills Oil Marketing Company Limited and Kames K Ahiadome Transport Company Limited were inducted into the Oil and Gas Awards Hall of Fame.
Individual awardees The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Petroleum Solutions Limited (Petrosol), Michael Bozumbil was adjudged Oil and Gas Personality of the Year (Downstream) while the CEO of Adonai Shipping, SN Dowuona Owoo, received Oil and Gas Personality of the Year (Upstream).
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rigworld International Solutions, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban won the CEO of the Year (Upstream). The CEO of James K. Ahiadome Company Limited received the CEO of the Year (Upstream) whiles Rev. Dr. Kwaku Frimpong of Frimps Oil was adjudged the Entrepreneur of the Year.
Special awards Special awards were also conferred on some individuals and companies for their outstanding contribution to the industry.
Xpress Gas Limited‘s Swap & Go was awarded the Innovative Product of the Year, Moses Kobla Aklorbortu of the Daily Graphic received the Oild and Gas Journalist while ENI Ghana Exploration and Production Company Ltd. won Exellence in Drilling and Exploration award.
The rest include Yaa Amoako- Adu of Integrity Logistics and Consult Ltd, who received the Young Achiever award, AI Energy Group was named the I MO 2020 Fuel Compliance Company and Blue Ocean International Limited took home the product Supply Reliability Award.
Companies Meridian Logistics and Engineering Limited won the Oil and Gas Logistics Company, Republic Bank Ghana took the Oil and Gas Financial Service Provider, Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) won the Oil Marketing Company with James K. Ahiadome Transport and Total Quartz 9000 receiving the Haulage Company of the Year and Lubricant Product of the Year respectively.
The Local Content Initiative Award went to Modec Production Services Ghana JV Ltd, the Oil and Gas Institution was presented to Rigworld Training Centre and the Marketing Campaign of the Year to Vivo Energy Loyalty Campaign.
The Depot of the Year was conferred on Tema Multiple Product Terminal, Bulk Oil Distributing Company to Juwel Energy Limited, while the LP Marketing Company went to Manbah Gas Company Limited
The Oil and Gas Service Company Bunkering, Lifting, Shipping were swept by AI Energy Group, Adonai Shipping Limited and Jonmoore International Limited, respectively.
The Promising Oil and Gas Company was won by Rigworld Solutions, Excellence in CSR (Downstream) by Vivo Energy Shell Licensee Excellence in CSR (Upstream) by ENI Ghana Exploration and Production Company Limited.
Below is the full list of winners
INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
Xpress Gas Limited- Swap & Go
OIL AND GAS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
Moses Kobla Aklorbortu- Daily Graphic
EXCELLENCE IN DRILLING AND EXPLORATION
ENI Ghana Exploration and Production Company Ltd
YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD
Yaa Amoako- Adu – Integrity Logistics and Consult Ltd
IMO 2020 FUEL COMPLAINTS COMPANY
AI Energy Group
PRODUCT SUPPLY RELIABILITY AWARD
Blue Ocean Investments Limited
PROMISING OIL AND GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)
Rigworld Solutions
OIL AND GAS INSTITUTION OF THE YEAR
Rigworld Training Center
DEPOT OF THE YEAR
Tema Multiple Product Terminal (TMPT)
POLICY ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR
Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP)
PETROLEUM RETAILER OF THE YEAR
Manbah Gas Company Limited
PROMISING OIL AND GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)
Andev Company Limited
OIL AND GAS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)
Michael Bozumbil- Petroleum Solutions Ltd (Petrosol)
OIL AND GAS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)
S.N.Dowuona Owoo- Adonai Shipping Limited
HAULAGE COMPANY OF THE YEAR
J.K Horgle Transport & Company Ltd
LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
Total Quartz 9000
LOCAL CONTENT INITIATIVE AWARD
Modec Production Services Ghana JV Limited
MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
Vivo Energy Loyalty Campaign
LPG MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Manbah Gas Company Limited
OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (LIFTING)
Jonmoore International Limited
OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (BUNKERING)
AI Energy Group
OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (SHIPPING)
Adonai Shipping Limited
BEST GROWING OIL AND GAS COMPANY
Pacific Oil Ghana Limited
EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (DOWNSTREAM)
Vivo Energy-Shell Licensee
EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (UPSTREAM)
ENI Ghana Exploration & Production Company Ltd
EXCELLENCE IN HSEQ(DOWNSTREAM)
J.K. Horgle Transport & Company Limited
EXCELLENCE IN HSEQ(UPSTREAM)
Rigworld Solutions
EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR
Xpress Gas Limited
BRAND OF THE YEAR
Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd
INDIGENOUS OIL COMPANY OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)
Juwel Energy Limited
INDIGENOUS OIL COMPANY OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)
Seaweld Engineering Limited
OIL AND GAS INSURANCE BROKER OF THE YEAR
KEK Insurance Brokers Ltd
ENGINEERING/COMSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Meridian Logistics & Engineering Limited
PETROLEUM RETAILER OF THE YEAR
Manbah Gas Company Limited
DEALER OF THE YEAR (SILVER)
Mr. Michael Obiri-Kumi – Ashiaman Total Service Station
DEALER OF THE YEAR (GOLD)
Madam Aretha Barkers-Woode – Burma Camp Goil Station
DEALER OF THE YEAR (PLATINUM)
Mr. Berchie Acheamfour- Shalom Oil
OIL AND GAS FINANCIAL SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
Republic Bank Ghana
OIL MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
GOIL Company Limited
BULK OIL DISTRIBUTING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Juwel Energy Limited
OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Meridian Logistics and Engineering Limited
ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)
Rev. Dr. Kwaku Frimpong –Frimps Oil
CEO OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)
Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban- Rigworld International Services
CEO OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)
James K Ahiadome- James K Ahiadome Transport & Co Ltd
Story by Myjoyonline.com