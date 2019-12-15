31 companies, 11 individuals honoured at 2019 Oil and Gas Awards

Thirty-one companies (31) and eleven (11) individuals who have achieved great feat in the oil and gas sector, were awarded at the 2019 Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA) held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The event dedicated to championing excellence recognised the contributions of these individuals and companies dedicated to growing Ghana’s energy sector.

Special recognition awards were also conferred on individuals for their remarkable innovative leadership skills that improved the image and output of the sector at the sixth edition of the awards, organised by Xodus Communications.

Also, Fidelity Bank, Hills Oil Marketing Company Limited and Kames K Ahiadome Transport Company Limited were inducted into the Oil and Gas Awards Hall of Fame.

Individual awardees

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Petroleum Solutions Limited (Petrosol), Michael Bozumbil was adjudged Oil and Gas Personality of the Year (Downstream) while the CEO of Adonai Shipping, SN Dowuona Owoo, received Oil and Gas Personality of the Year (Upstream).

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rigworld International Solutions, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban won the CEO of the Year (Upstream). The CEO of James K. Ahiadome Company Limited received the CEO of the Year (Upstream) whiles Rev. Dr. Kwaku Frimpong of Frimps Oil was adjudged the Entrepreneur of the Year.

Special awards

Special awards were also conferred on some individuals and companies for their outstanding contribution to the industry.

Xpress Gas Limited‘s Swap & Go was awarded the Innovative Product of the Year, Moses Kobla Aklorbortu of the Daily Graphic received the Oild and Gas Journalist while ENI Ghana Exploration and Production Company Ltd. won Exellence in Drilling and Exploration award.

The rest include Yaa Amoako- Adu of Integrity Logistics and Consult Ltd, who received the Young Achiever award, AI Energy Group was named the I MO 2020 Fuel Compliance Company and Blue Ocean International Limited took home the product Supply Reliability Award.

Companies

Meridian Logistics and Engineering Limited won the Oil and Gas Logistics Company, Republic Bank Ghana took the Oil and Gas Financial Service Provider, Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) won the Oil Marketing Company with James K. Ahiadome Transport and Total Quartz 9000 receiving the Haulage Company of the Year and Lubricant Product of the Year respectively.

The Local Content Initiative Award went to Modec Production Services Ghana JV Ltd, the Oil and Gas Institution was presented to Rigworld Training Centre and the Marketing Campaign of the Year to Vivo Energy Loyalty Campaign.

The Depot of the Year was conferred on Tema Multiple Product Terminal, Bulk Oil Distributing Company to Juwel Energy Limited, while the LP Marketing Company went to Manbah Gas Company Limited

The Oil and Gas Service Company Bunkering, Lifting, Shipping were swept by AI Energy Group, Adonai Shipping Limited and Jonmoore International Limited, respectively.

The Promising Oil and Gas Company was won by Rigworld Solutions, Excellence in CSR (Downstream) by Vivo Energy Shell Licensee Excellence in CSR (Upstream) by ENI Ghana Exploration and Production Company Limited.

Below is the full list of winners



INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Xpress Gas Limited- Swap & Go



OIL AND GAS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Moses Kobla Aklorbortu- Daily Graphic



EXCELLENCE IN DRILLING AND EXPLORATION

ENI Ghana Exploration and Production Company Ltd



YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD

Yaa Amoako- Adu – Integrity Logistics and Consult Ltd

IMO 2020 FUEL COMPLAINTS COMPANY

AI Energy Group



PRODUCT SUPPLY RELIABILITY AWARD

Blue Ocean Investments Limited



PROMISING OIL AND GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)

Rigworld Solutions



OIL AND GAS INSTITUTION OF THE YEAR

Rigworld Training Center



DEPOT OF THE YEAR

Tema Multiple Product Terminal (TMPT)



POLICY ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR

Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP)



PETROLEUM RETAILER OF THE YEAR

Manbah Gas Company Limited



PROMISING OIL AND GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)

Andev Company Limited



OIL AND GAS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)

Michael Bozumbil- Petroleum Solutions Ltd (Petrosol)

OIL AND GAS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)

S.N.Dowuona Owoo- Adonai Shipping Limited



HAULAGE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

J.K Horgle Transport & Company Ltd



LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Total Quartz 9000



LOCAL CONTENT INITIATIVE AWARD

Modec Production Services Ghana JV Limited



MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

Vivo Energy Loyalty Campaign



LPG MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Manbah Gas Company Limited



OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (LIFTING)

Jonmoore International Limited



OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (BUNKERING)

AI Energy Group



OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR (SHIPPING)

Adonai Shipping Limited



BEST GROWING OIL AND GAS COMPANY

Pacific Oil Ghana Limited



EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (DOWNSTREAM)

Vivo Energy-Shell Licensee



EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (UPSTREAM)

ENI Ghana Exploration & Production Company Ltd



EXCELLENCE IN HSEQ(DOWNSTREAM)

J.K. Horgle Transport & Company Limited



EXCELLENCE IN HSEQ(UPSTREAM)

Rigworld Solutions



EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR

Xpress Gas Limited



BRAND OF THE YEAR

Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd



INDIGENOUS OIL COMPANY OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)

Juwel Energy Limited



INDIGENOUS OIL COMPANY OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)

Seaweld Engineering Limited



OIL AND GAS INSURANCE BROKER OF THE YEAR

KEK Insurance Brokers Ltd



ENGINEERING/COMSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Meridian Logistics & Engineering Limited



PETROLEUM RETAILER OF THE YEAR

Manbah Gas Company Limited



DEALER OF THE YEAR (SILVER)

Mr. Michael Obiri-Kumi – Ashiaman Total Service Station

DEALER OF THE YEAR (GOLD)

Madam Aretha Barkers-Woode – Burma Camp Goil Station

DEALER OF THE YEAR (PLATINUM)

Mr. Berchie Acheamfour- Shalom Oil



OIL AND GAS FINANCIAL SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Republic Bank Ghana



OIL MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

GOIL Company Limited



BULK OIL DISTRIBUTING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Juwel Energy Limited



OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Meridian Logistics and Engineering Limited



ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)

Rev. Dr. Kwaku Frimpong –Frimps Oil



CEO OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM)

Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban- Rigworld International Services

CEO OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM)

James K Ahiadome- James K Ahiadome Transport & Co Ltd

Story by Myjoyonline.com