GT Bank offers cash back in ‘Pay Less With Mastercard’ promo

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited (GTBank) has launched an exciting promo dubbed 'Pay less with mastercard' to reward cardholders with cash back anytime they transact with their mastercard debit and prepaid cards on GTBank point of sale terminals at selected Melcom shops.

The promo, a partnership between GTBank and mastercard, is part of efforts to drive the use of cards and electronic channels instead of cash transactions.

Announcing the promo, Divisional Head for Digital Banking and Partnerships, Leopold Armah said “Pay less with mastercard was designed to reward cardholders who use their mastercard debit and prepaid cards for payments on GTBank point of sale (POS) devices at selected Melcom branches in Accra from now till 31 December 2019'.

The promo is opened to all mastercard holders irrespective of the issuing bank. Meaning both GTBank customers and non-customers are eligible for exciting cash back offers.

Mr. Armah continued “Cardholders will enjoy up to 10% discounts on purchases from GHC 150 and above capped at GHC 20. Beneficiary cardholders will be credited within 72 hours of transacting with their cards at the Melcom Plus, North Industrial Area, East Legon and Spintex branches of Melcom. To benefit, cardholders must insist on making payments on GTBank POS devices at these branches”.

Concluding, Mr. Armah said “We recently introduced contactless cards to make payments exciting and rewarding for our cardholders. These cards allow users to make payments simply by tapping their cards on enabled POS devices. We remain focused on increasing the usage of cards and electronic channels to support the Bank of Ghana and Government's effort to promote a cashless economy”.

The 'Pay less with mastercard' promo is expected to reward thousands of mastercard holders from 13th to 31st December 2019.

GTBank has established itself as a market leader in retail banking, the provision of customer-focused and convenient e-banking products and services. The bank has received multiple awards including being adjudged the Digital Bank of the Year 2019 by the International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA).

The GTBank brand is regarded by industry watchers as one of the best run financial institutions in the country.