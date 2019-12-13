All State Institutions Must Buy Ghana Rice In 2020 – Prez

President Akufo-Addo has revealed that from January 2020, all State Institutions would be required to buy made in Ghana rice.

He made the disclosure in his ongoing encounter with the media at the Jubilee House.

The President observed the need for Ghanaian produce to be patronize as the country strive for self-sufficiency.

According to him, everyone has to get involved in the drive towards self-sufficiency, we should all eat Ghanaian rice.

The President observed the need for industrial development, manufacturing.

He observed the need for the creation of some strategic industries.

---Daily Guide