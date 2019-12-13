NAB Launches Strategic Plan, Commission Information Resource Centre

The National Accreditation Board (NAB) has launched its strategic plan spanning the period 2019-2023 to ensure the achievement of its goals in the discharge of its mandate, and to consolidate gains made by the board to enhance tertiary education in the country.

The plan was the result of months of consultations and deliberations between the board and a cross-section of stakeholders.

The new plan is hinged on six thematic areas; to implement accreditation and quality assurance frameworks that promote international standards and best practices, create a national qualification framework and learners’ records and automate the registry of the board, improve institutional support, visibility and legal frameworks for improved service delivery and compliance. It also seeks to improve Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) infrastructure, ensure high calibre of human resource who are innovative and globally competitive to deliver on NAB’s mandate.

The board has also commissioned an information resource centre to facilitate documentation and sharing of information. In addition, it is to enable staff of the Board and stakeholders to conduct researches on quality assurance and accreditation areas within the educational system.